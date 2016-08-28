Saturday Showdowns: Results and Highlights

In their 6A Classification debut, the John Tyler Lions showed their offense and defense has what it takes to compete at the highest level of high school football in Texas.

Other schools that came away with victories included Canton and Lone Oak.

Weather suspended play for Garrison vs. Bishop Gorman and St. John Paul II vs. Brook Hill, but they were able to fit in the rest of play when storms subsided.

Saturday, August 27:

6A

John Tyler 45

Plano West 14

4A

Brownsboro 34

Canton 56

3A

Commerce 12

Lone Oak 19

Garrison 28

TK Gorman 27

TAPPS

Brook Hill 48

St. John Paul 27

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.