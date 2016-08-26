Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Shower & storm chances ramp up to a 50% chance on your Friday afternoon, as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Don't look for much in the way of cooler air, but moisture will aid in rain development. We should mainly dry out for the upcoming weekend, with highs near 90. Just a slight pop up shower chance each day.

We will have to keep a close eye on the tropics into next week, as models are showing a possible tropical system that could impact either the Gulf Coast States or the SE Coast by mid to late next week. Stay Tuned for more on that through the upcoming weekend!

Artículo en español: 50% de posibilidad de lluvia con temperaturas en los 80s

