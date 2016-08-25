Thursday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for pop up showers. Highs warm to near 90

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Rain chances do increase slightly for your Thursday afternoon. Look for a 30% chance for afternoon pop up storms to develop, especially across our eastern counties. Otherwise look for partly cloudy skies with highs warming near 90. Shower & storm chances ramp up to a 50% chance on your Friday afternoon, as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Don't look for much in the way of cooler air, but moisture will aid in rain development. We should mainly dry out for the upcoming weekend, with highs near 90.

We will have to keep a close eye on the tropics this weekend into next week, as models are showing a possible tropical system that could impact either the Gulf Coast States or the SE Coast by mid to late next week. Stay Tuned for more on that in the coming days!

