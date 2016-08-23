New Outlook: Tyler Lee hopes defense shows improvement under new head coach Clayton George

There's only one way to describe last season for the Tyler Lee Red Raiders, disbelief. Blessed with offensive speed and never short of capable quarterbacks, how could a team that averaged 42 points a game not make the playoffs in 2015? But it's a new year, new district, and the Red Raiders are being lead by a new head coach Clayton George.

"We want to play fast, we want to play physical, we want to play smart. Those are some motto that we live by. So if we are going to play fast, we have to practice fast and the kids have bought into that. The culture has changed, the practice style has changed," said Clayton George, Tyler Lee head coach.

Coach George has up the tempo at practice to make sure that this year, scoring nearly 300 points in district play is more than enough to reach and compete in the postseason.

"It's made us better on the field. Like against high temp offense, it makes us not tired and always ready to go. Always one-hundred percent," said Makyle Sanders, Tyler Lee senior defensive back.

"We're buying in. We're all just like, we communicate all the time. Even outside of football we're just always together and we're building a strong chemistry," said Chance Amie, Tyler Lee senior quarterback.

"In 2004, we has a state championship team here and we would love to get back to that. Our goal is always to win the next game, our vision is to win the last. If we stay true to who we are, if we stay true to our core beliefs, good things will happen," said Coach George.

A statement that has so far rung true. In an earlier scrimmage the Red Raiders defense showed they've stepped up, shutting-out Irving MacAurthur.

"We've improved on the pass, the run. We've improved on a lot of different schemes, and different plays. It's improved a lot since last year," said Sanders.

"We put a lot of faith in them, like we really do trust them a lot to do way better then they did last year. Hopefully the offense does the exact same, and the outcome will be different," said Amie.

On Friday night Tyler Lee will open up their non-district slate against Marshall at Tyler Rose Stadium.

