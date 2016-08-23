McDonald's recalls Step-It activity wristbands - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

McDonald's recalls Step-It activity wristbands

(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
(KLTV) -

McDonald's Step-It activity wristbands are being recalled due to risks of skin irritation or burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly