Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Warm & humid. 20% chance for pop up shower, mainly across deep ETX. Highs near 90.

Happy Tuesday, ETX! Look for a partly cloudy sky for your Tuesday with warm & humid temperatures. Highs climb back near 90, with just a slight pop up shower chance across Deep East Texas!

Look for even lower rain chances by the middle of the week with temps returning into the lower 90s. Rain chances will ramp back up late this week, with yet another front that will bring even higher rain chances for Friday. We should begin to dry out and clear by this weekend.

Have a great week.

Artículo en español : Cielos nublados, húmedo con 20% posibilidad de lluvia

