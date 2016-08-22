John Tyler returns star players and expects fireworks in 2016

When it comes to the John Tyler Lions, going 0-3 in the 2015, non-district slate didn't mean much. Once league play began, Cujo was awaken from its slumber and the Lions went on an undefeated streak that ended in the area round of the postseason.

"Toward the end of the season we started playing football like we knew how to play football. That had to do with a lot of the younger guys that we had brought up. We had to let them gel and get used to what we do as a football team. But now that we have those guys as returners, we expect our season to start out a lot better then it did last year," said Ricklan Holmes, John Tyler Head Coach.

Coach Holmes isn't the only one ready to see how the former junior stars excel in their seniority. The cubs that have become leaders of the pride know that time is of the essence.

"When it's your senior year you don't look at the game the same no more. It's not a win or a lose. It's like, it kind-of feels like a livelihood and the next step is to be a man. So you look at it differently and give it your all because some of us don't know if your going to get a scholarship to go play football at the college level. So it changes a lot and we have quit a few seniors stepping up," said Shaundrick Williams, Lions senior linebacker.

As this team prepares for Plano West on Saturday, senior quarterback Bryson Smith is confident that if he can lead his team to do certain things correctly this pack won't go hungry at the start 2016.

"Making sure everyone is on the right page. That's what we're focusing on. Focusing on timing and just going hard at everything, making sure we don't take any plays off. If we do that, nine times out of ten we'll be productive. At the end of the day we are going in there trying to beat John Tyler. If we beat ourselves, we will beat the opposing team," said Bryson Smith, Lions senior quarterback.

