Monday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers & storms develop. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Happy Monday, ETX! We're tracking increasing clouds across the region. A stalled out frontal boundary will help to focus a better chance for scattered showers & storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will decrease for Tuesday to just a 20% chance for a few pop-up showers. Look for even lower rain chances by the middle of the week with temps returning near 90. Rain chances will ramp back up late this week, with yet another front that will bring even higher rain chances for Friday. We should begin to dry out and clear by this weekend.

Have a great week.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.