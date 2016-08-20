Chapel Hill vs. Lindale scrimmage shows positive for both teams

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs came out ready to show the fans that 2016 is going to be much different than last year. The offense had a slow start, but there were positive takeaways from this scrimmage. One being the strong running game for Chapel Hill lead by Adrian Miner. This offensive strength will help out their new quarterback as they prepare for the District of Doom.

Now Lindale's offense got to end zone pretty easy thanks to returning quarterback Montana Meador. He was able to run around just enough connect with 81 for the first touchdown of the game. But it's the Eagles defense that wins the gold star for tonight. They had the beat on the Bulldogs from the start and hopefully, they can keep it up because they will need a wall against teams like Nacogdoches, Jacksonville and Whitehouse in District 17-5A.

