Palestine takes on Pittsburg at Pirates Stadium

After finishing 2015 with an overall record of 1-9, paired with going 0-5 in district, it became clear in the first couple of plays that the Wildcats are tired of losing. This team is going to hit hard and often, in the "District of Doom" they are going to need all the fight they can muster. Offensive wise there are still edges that need to be sharpen, but overall Head Coach Robby Clark has narrowed it down to the players that will do whatever it takes to win.

Before Head Coach Brad Baca stepped foot in Pittsburg the Pirates struggled to say the least. But after an extreme makeover, the Pirates enter 2016 demanding the respect they earned last season with a 10-2 finish that included a playoff appearance. The offense and defense overall looked solid, even with a new quarterback. Brett McGee, a junior, conducted the offense like a seasoned quarterback and even showed off a decent arm. McGee and the Pirates are excited to get back to playing a heavier East Texas schedule in District 7-4A.

