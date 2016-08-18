Restaurant Reports: 7 restaurants get top scores

Seven East Texas restaurants grabbed top scores in the latest inspection period.



In Longview,



City Diner at 1226 west Marshall Avenue.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Los Papagallos at 1620 south Green Street.

No critical violations, no demerits.



It'll Do Deli at 716 west Marshall Avenue.

No critical violations, no demerits.



In Tyler,



S.K. Donut Palace at 16700 FM 2493.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Bodacious BBQ at 1879 Troup Highway.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Starbucks #6471 at 4925 South Broadway.

No critical violations, no demerits.



Subway #62271 at 101 east Eighth Street.

No critical violations, no demerits.



