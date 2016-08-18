Thursday's Weather: Cloudy skies. Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 80s

Happy Thursday, ETX! We're tracking more rain for today. A frontal boundary continues to stall across the area, leading to an increase in moisture and the potential for some locally heavy rainfall across the area. High temperatures for your Thursday will be held down into the lower 80s today, thanks to the extra clouds and periods of rainfall.

We're not expecting much in the way, of sunshine for your Thursday or Friday. Scattered showers & cooler temperatures will remain the norm, although we may see a few more spots of sunshine for your Friday mixed in.

As we approach the weekend, a second front may move into the area, giving us more rain chances during your late weekend period.

