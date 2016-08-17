Gift of Love: Darius

Darius is looking for the Gift of Love.

A little rain didn't stop Darius from having fun at Brookshires park. This 11 year is in the 5th grade and says his favorite subject is Math. He also likes recess and P.E.

"We go outside play football and in P.E. we go outside and play soccer and all that stuff," Darius said.

Darius says he really likes to play basketball too. His favorite player is Michael Jordan. Darius also enjoys playing soccer at church.



As for Darius' three wishes, he's thinking both about his past and his future.

Go see my mom, get a car and go to college," Darius said.

Darius says he hopes to go to Stephen F. Austin someday and be a lumberjack.

As for his favorite food, Darius knows exactly what he wants.

"Chili Dogs! And what's for dessert? I don't know I can eat any kind of dessert," Darius said.

When it comes to his forever family, Darius hopes to find one soon. He has been in care for 3 years and really looks forward having parents to call his own.



"I want a family that has a mom and dad and lives in the city," Darius said.

He looks forward to the day to day interaction with a family that will love him unconditionally and understands he's been through a lot in his childhood.

"Go out to the movies, family night and game night and all kinds of stuff like that," Darius said.

Darius has a sister that has already been adopted and two brothers that are up for adoption. He hopes to stay in Texas so that he can see his siblings often and not loose their love and connection. But most importantly, Darius is looking for a family to show him the Gift of Love.

