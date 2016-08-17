Wednesday's Weather: Periods of rain likely. Cool. Highs only near 80

Happy Hump Day, ETX! We're tracking more rain for the middle of your week. A frontal boundary continues to stall across the area, leading to an increase in moisture and the potential for some locally heavy rainfall across the area. High temperatures for your Wednesday will be held down into the lower 80s today, thanks to the extra clouds and periods of rainfall.

We're not expecting much in the way, of sunshine for the rest of the week. We're tracking an increase of rain and clouds pretty much each and every day, through the weekend, with highs being held down into the 80s.

As we approach the weekend, a second front may move into the area, giving us more rain chances during your weekend period.

