Bullard Panthers prepare for new challenges in the District of Doom

Bumped up to Division 1 status within class 4A, the Bullard Panthers find themselves smack dab in the middle of 2016's District of Doom.

"East Texas, it doesn't matter what district your in, you're going to have to play somebody that's well coached and a good team. Hopefully week in and week out, we can improve and be ready for this tough district," said Shannon Wilson, Bullard Head Football Coach.

"The teams we are going to play have a lot of talent, there's no doubt. They are going to be very good and very hard to beat. We feel like if we come out and compete with all of them, we'll have a chance to win," said Major Tennison, Panthers senior tight end.

Instead of worrying about the obstacles they will face come September, the Panthers are focusing on what they can control today.

"Everyday we come in and keep it at the same intensity. We keep our focus at the same level. We don't want to take two steps back at all. That's going to hurt a lot in this district," said Tre Crayton, Panthers senior safety.

"I think that our team has got the ability to be top 2 in the district. As long as we get things done, and I think our team is clicking very well right now," said Cleet Bowman, Panthers senior quarterback.

"We have a lot of talent. A lot of people are counting us out, and that's fine. Bullard is not 100 percent known for football, that's fine. We're going to be the underdogs in most of our games, and that's the way it's going to be," said Tennsion.

To stress how competitive this district will be one last time, the Panthers may be considered underdogs, but they are underdogs with some of the most sought after talent in the country.

Senior Tight End Major Tennison currently holds fourteen Division 1 FBS offers and counting.

"I've received a lot of notary, which is all great and I'm very blessed and fortunate. But, at the end of the day we have a lot of play-makers on this field. It's not all about number 82. We have a great quarterback that can run, we have a running back that's not well known but he'll run over you. All of our receivers can catch and run. So we just have to spread out the ball and keep working our butts off like we have been. I fully believe that we can do what we want to do," said Tennison.

