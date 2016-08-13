Whitehouse Wildcats ready to turn things around in 2016

For the Whitehouse Wildcats the past two years have been frustrating, with the team recording only seven wins. Needless to say, the returning players are hungry to win and show their doubters they can still compete with the best.

They will do so by sporting the underdog label proudly. The Wildcats have decided to take advantage of the fact that teams think they know who Whitehouse is, by showing everyone who the Wildcats believe they are. A good football team that will win great football games.

In 2015, this team dropped every district match-up. With returning quarterback Tanner Roach, and multiple position player Braylon Shackelford, erasing the past two years will be up to these seniors commanding the offense. Junior talent Javier Neal will help lead the defense this year as a safety.

Head Coach Adam Cook continues to set a positive atmosphere, and believes that with the right mental state the Wildcats will rise to the occasion in 2016.

