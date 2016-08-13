Byron Jones looks forward to repeating rookie success in 2016

To wrap up Dallas Cowboys training camp coverage, there is one player that deserves some recognition for coming in as a rookie and making lemonade out of lemons.

Drafted in 2015, Byron Jones took full advantage of his rookie opportunities with the Cowboys. First as a corner back and than as a safety, Jones showed he is not only versatile, but effective. Starting 11 out of 16 games played, number 31 became the only Dallas rookie to record 75-plus tackles and lead the team in break-ups with 12.

Having health and talent on his side, Jones could be a constant tool for the cowboys defense for years to come. As a bonus, Jones is very serious about his job.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.