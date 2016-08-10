Filling in the holes with experience, Mineola Yellowjackets stable going into 2016 season

One school in East Texas that isn't worried about filling in the holes, with inexperienced players, is the Mineola Yellowjackets.

Constantly competing at the 3A level, this football program succeeds by giving young players opportunities right out the gate.

"That is true. That's the one thing we can always say. The higher level that kid has to play at, at an early age, the better football player he is going to be down the road," said Joe Drennon, Mineola Head Football Coach. "We almost have to keep them from being bored sometimes in practice. We'll add a new wrinkle, to keep them focused a little bit because some of them have been doing this for four years in a row now on a varsity level," added Drennon.

For example, the Yellowjackets offensive sting created by quarterback Jeremiah Crawford and running back Chantz Perkins should be even more potent, now that the duo is finally entering their senior year.

"Being a senior, you have the experience you need to play at this level. I think we've been slowly getting better and better (himself and Jeremiah) over the years. This year is finally out year to actually for real show out," said Chantz Perkins, senior running back that has recorded 26 touchdowns for the Yellowjackets.

But it's not just Crawford and Perkins that are ready to take advantage of the magical senior season. Wearing varsity orange and white proudly since day one, seniors like Noah Sneed know that 2016 is their time to shine.

"For some of us, it's going to be the last time we step on a football field. So we're saying "last chance," we got to go now. It's the last chance for us to put a ring on our finger," said Noah Sneed, senior corner back and tight end. "We really try not to get down on one another, we motivate each other. I'm just looking forward to seeing how the season turns out with all of us doing our part," finished Sneed.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.