Longview Lobos lock and reload for 2016

The year 2016 holds a lot of changes for the Longview Lobos. Now in the highest classification of high school football and a new district; the mean green won't have to wait till post-season to take their rough and tumble ways to the DFW metroplex.

"The league were in, 11-6A is going to be very tough. We're going to be one of many teams vying for those 4 playoff spots. Our kids know the expectations of Lobo. They are prideful, and I know they are going to play their best and that's all we can ask," said John King, Longview Lobos Head Coach.

Known, for not being afraid to carry the rock, the Lobos have always taken the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach.

"Our running game has been amazing for the longest. Especially our offensive line, so that's where we really strong. Our running backs are really strong and we have a whole set of them," said Traveion Webster, Lobos senior safety.

"On offense we are known for running the football. We are known for defensive team speed, and that hasn't changed. We are still wanting to run the football and that's something that we are going to try and establish," said Coach King.

While the offensive scheme may not change, the Lobos play-caller has. With Micheal Ross graduated, it's now time Gaylon Wiley to write his own chapter.

"I'm very excited about that. Being a vocal leader out here, pushing everyone and showing I can lead the team," said Gaylon Wiley, Lobos senior quarterback.

Still in their first week of practice, the Lobos have over a month before district competition begins. But that won't stop the team that has made excellence the norm, from circling one special game on their calendars.

"I'm just looking forward to making it to state honestly. On my part and my teammates with me. So that's what we looking forward to," said Webster.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.