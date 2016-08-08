Marion County officials searching for missing man

Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing for almost a month.

The department is looking for Terry Wayne Evans, who was last seen on July 16 at Lake o' the Pines. Evans was driving a black and silver 2005 Ford Excursion. He is 40 and about 6 feet tall.

The sheriff's office shared a photo of Evans on Monday. The department notes that although the photo is the most recent image taken of Evans, he did not have a beard at the time of his disappearance.

To provide information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 903-665-3961.

