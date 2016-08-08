Heat Advisory, Burn Ban in effect for several E. Texas counties

A Burn Ban has been issued for Henderson, Anderson, Kaufman, Trinity, and Houston Counties, effective immediately, until further notice.

Heat Advisories will be in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood Counties.

We're starting to see some local changes with our overall weather pattern. Look for more hot & humid weather conditions this week. Highs will warm to near 100 degrees both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We will run the risk for about a 20% chance for pop up showers, especially for our eastern counties during the afternoon hours. These will be hit or miss style, so not everyone will see them. Highs will still climb near 100, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105-109, so Heat Advisories remain in effect thru at least this evening for most of the area.

We stay hot, with highs in the upper 90s through late week with everyone starting to get in on the daily 20% pop up shower chances each and every afternoon from Wednesday through Friday. Again, these will be hit or miss so not everyone will see them, but you can expect a few each and every afternoon. A decent cold front arrives from Canada...Yes, Canada by this upcoming weekend! This will mean an increasing chance for showers & storms coverage across the area, along with a shot at some cooler temps. In fact, it is possible temps could fall to or just below normal by the end of next weekend! Fingers crossed!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.