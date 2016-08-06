Passion wins football games according to Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli

Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2013, where he first served as the defensive line coach. Since Coach Marinelli has been in charge of the entire defensive scheme the boys haven't got worse, but they haven't improved either. The Cowboys finished 2015 tied 25th in the league for sacks and ranked the 17th overall defense.

Whether the rumor's about it being a make or break year for the defensive coordinator are true... or not. The cowboys that take to the line of scrimmage say it's their fault things haven't got any better. Which is true to a certain extent. Coach Marinelli put emphasis on the fact that talent doesn't win football games, passion does. It's a good philosophy to have. But then one has to ask - who's in charge of providing the passion?

It's not clear how the defense is going to do this year, lacking key players due to suspensions. If passion really does win football games then according to the guys wearing blue, both coach and themselves will do just fine.

