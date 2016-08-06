Cowboys wide receivers are happy to have Dez Bryant back

The Dallas Cowboys held their last practice before tomorrow's Blue-White scrimmage. When it comes to the offense, the boys are happy to see quarterback Tony Romo tossing the ball in the air. But they may just be a tad bit happier to have Lufkin native and wide receiver Dez Bryant back on the field catching those passes.

After suffering a broken foot right out of the gate, Bryant only played nine games in 2015. The injury led to career lows in total yards and touchdowns. Now that the veteran is healthy and returning for his 7th season in Dallas, Bryant is ready to put up career highs.

His fellow wide receivers, Cole Beasley and Devin Street, are also ready to see what number 88 will do in 2016. Beasley commented on the comradery that the receivers have with one another, adding that it's good to have Dez back on the field.

