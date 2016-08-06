The Year of the Bulldogs: Chapel Hill looks to silence the doubters in 2016

According to some of the top high school football magazines, like Dave Campbell, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs are by far the least likely to win a District 9-4A Division I title. But you shouldn't always believe what you read in a magazine, or the internet.

The Bulldogs finished 3-8 in 2015. But if you asked anyone during that season if they were going to make the playoffs they would have said no. Yet, Chapel Hill found a way to clinch a spot in the post-season. It's that grit and will to fight under the East Texas lights that could lead to 2016 being the year of the Bulldogs. For the past couple of season's the doubters have been in full force..but so what?

When you believe in yourself and more importantly your team. Anything is possible.

"You know when you go 3-8 a lot of people aren't going to respect you. So you got to bounce back the next season and it's always you know nice to be the villain, or the underdog as they say. You know just waking a lot of people up and showing them that Chapel Hill is not done," said Adrian Miner, senior running back.

"I feel like we're underrated right now. You know, no one really has us picked to win district anyway. So I think we are going to make a statement when we go in there. The group we have now, we've worked so hard over the off-season and we've really just came together and gelled. I feel like if we continue this throughout the season then we are going to do big things," said Jordan Williams, senior linebacker.

"Our seniors are unbelievable. The leadership that they've shown throughout the off-season, throughout the summer, through this first week of practice. There is a lot of excitement because of what they're doing right now. Excited about all of them. The kids that came everyday, ready to work, ready to be coached, ready to work for each other. It's just been a blast, I'm telling ya," said Thomas Sitton, Bulldogs head coach.

