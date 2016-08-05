Follow the Leader: Sean Lee accepts responsibility of leading the defensive line in 2016

As the only pro-bowler on the defensive right now, Sean Lee is going to have to be the leader for the Dallas Cowboys d-line. With that said, Lee is also coming back from knee surgery. So while he may want to make sure everyone else is okay and improving, he also has to worry about his own health.

It's a task that the veteran linebacker is ready to handle. Lee has repeatedly said throughout camp that things are good with his knee. Even admitting that when surgery was the only option he wasn't so sure about the whole thing. But now he is taking to the field like he's found the fountain of youth and showing the less experienced guys how its done. Lee should be able to lead the defensive and help the Cowboys have a more successful season.

Also, Lee wants to do something in 2016 he has never done in his entire career: play in all 16 games.

