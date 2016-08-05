Living Frugal: Dallas Cowboy still drives car that he bought for $2 in college

Alfred Morris is entering his 6th season in the NFL. He has made plenty of money to purchase any kind of luxury vehicle that his heart could desire. Instead, he drives a 1991 four-door Mazda sedan.

Morris bought the car from his pastor when he was a junior at Florida Atlantic University for the low price of $2. The Dallas running back claims he tried to pay more for the car, but his pastor was firm on the price, possibly because the car had little to no air conditioning.

While Morris hasn't upgraded to a new ride, while he was a part of the Washington Redskins, Mazda did restore the car after hearing his story. So yes, the AC does now work.

Morris looks forward to being a part of the Cowboys, and helping out where he can on the offense. Most of all, he looks forward to driving "The Bentley," as he calls it, to AT&T Stadium on game day.

