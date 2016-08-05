2015 top 10 stolen vehicles in Texas

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released their 2015 ‘Hot Wheels’ report this week with the make/model of the top 10 stolen vehicles in America and in each state.

Below is the list of top 10 vehicles stolen in Texas in 2015, according to NICB:

1. Ford Pickup (full size)

2. Chevrolet pickup (full size)

3. Dodge pickup (full size)

4. Honda Accord

5. GMC pickup (full size)

6. Honda Civic

7. Chevrolet Tahoe

8. Toyota Camry

9. Nissan Altima

10. Chevrolet Impala

