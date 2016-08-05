2015 top 10 stolen vehicles in America

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released their 2015 ‘Hot Wheels’ report this week with the make/model of the top 10 stolen vehicles in America.

Below are the top 10 vehicles stolen in America in 2015, according to the NICB:

1. Honda Accord with 52,244 total thefts

2. Honda Civic with 49,430 total thefts

3. Ford Pickup with 29,396 total thefts

4. Chevrolet Pickup with 27,771 total thefts

5. Toyota Camry with 15,446 total thefts

6. Dodge Pickup with 11,212 total thefts

7. Toyota Corolla with 10,547 total thefts

8. Nissan Altima with 10,374 total thefts

9. Dodge Caravan with 9,798 total thefts

10. Chevrolet Impala with 9,225 total thefts

