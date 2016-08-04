Restaurant Reports: 2 restaurants achieve perfect scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 2 restaurants achieve perfect scores

Two East Texas restaurants got top scores in the latest round of inspection by health departments.

In Longview, Wing Stop at 2430 south High Street.
No violations, no demerits.

Jack in the Box at 507 north Access Road.
No violations no demerits.

