Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot & humid. Highs around 100

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Look for more very hot & humid conditions on tap. We're looking at plenty of sunshine today, along with plenty of heat & humidity. Highs will warm into the upper 90s to lower 100s. The humidity will combine to make it feel more like 105-110. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the area today. Use extreme caution if you have to spend a long period of time out in this dangerous heat. More of the same can be expected for your Friday. Look for more sunshine, heat & humidity. Highs will once again climb into the triple digits, and the humidity will once again make it feel even hotter.

We are starting to see some small signs of changes, and a brief breakdown of this relentless pattern. This weekend into next week, a small disturbance will try and beat down the ridge just enough to possibly produce daily pop up shower chances, and also some slightly cooler temps. When I mention slightly cooler temps, we're talking upper 90s as opposed to triple digits. Hey, it's August, so we're in the famous "Dog Days of Summer!"

