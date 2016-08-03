Hear the Roar: Arp Tigers set their eyes and a winning start in 2016

The 2015 season did not start off on the right foot for the Arp Tigers. The team went 1-5, before finally finding the magic recipe and cooking up wins left and right. They earned a spot in the playoffs where they ultimately fell to Waskom, the reigning 3-A State Champs. Now with the Wildcats in their district, the eye of the tigers is on returning the favor and beginning the 2016 season with a winning record.

It's a feet they can accomplish with guys like senior quarterback Tyler Stewart and running back Kayce Medlock. As the heartbeat of the offense, Medlock will look to repeat and improve on the 15 touchdowns and 12-hundred rushing yard season he has last year. Stewart, who took over the game-caller position half way through 2015, said he had a lot to work on between then and now. Today it was clear he has gone to work and is settling in nicely.

But it's not just these two players who could be responsible for a future district championship. With 21 returning seniors, there is depth and talent throughout their entire team.

