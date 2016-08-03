Sharing is Caring: Tony Romo will have to find a way to share the ball and keep everyone happy

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to go worst from first in the NFC East this season , the recipe for success in 2014 will likely be repeated. Dallas leaned on its offensive line and then running back Demarco Murray. Quarterback Dez Bryant and wide receiver Dez Bryant were also dynamic. Bryant lead the NFL with 16 touchdowns.

Most of the personnel from that 2014 campaign remains the same. Except now Dallas has rookie running back Ezekiel Elliot instead of Demarco Murray. The big question though is how does Romo keep all of his weapons happy with just one ball to go around.

For the answers we turned to Sports Director Justin Woodard who caught up with the Cowboys in Oxnard, California.

