Cowboys strong side could be the secondary in the 2016 season

While none of the players in the Dallas Cowboys secondary have made a pro bowl, there is no absence of strength on this defense entering 2016.

Without Orlando Scandrick, the Cowboys defensive backfield was the NFL's 5th highest passing defense in 2015, and only gave up 19 touchdown passes which ranked 3rd. If there is one area to improve, its creating turnovers, which Dallas was dead last in.

But with Scandrick back from a knee injury, Byron Jones moving to free safety, Morris Claiborne, Brandon Carr, Barry Church and company feel like the sky is the limit in 2016.

"I feel like we could be as good as we want to be. Obviously, all of us have talent. I feel like all of us can go out and get the job done. We just have to put it all together, and all of us have to stay healthy as a collective group," said Brandon Carr, Dallas cornerback.

"Last year the ball didn't bounce our way. I think the major takeaway is to play sound defense earlier in the game, earlier in the downs. Running to the ball, sprinting to the ball and taking shots at it. Strip it, being disruptive on the quarterback. Stuff like that can help us get turnovers," said Morris Claiborne, Dallas conerback.

