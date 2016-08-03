Gift of Love: Dalton

Dalton is looking for the Gift of Love

13-year-old Dalton enjoys arts and crafts, camping and playing with animals. He has a calm and rational personality. At school, this 8th grader enjoys math, science and reading. Dalton looks forward to going to college someday and wants to go into construction.



"So I can help build houses," Dalton said.

He also likes to build Lego buildings and sculptures. Like most boys his age, Dalton enjoys hanging out and laughing with his friends at home and watching television. Dalton is a sweet young man that likes being outside, archery, fishing and sports.

"Baseball, pitcher," Dalton said.

His favorite baseball team is the Rangers. As for his three wishes, Dalton thinks about others first.

"My first wish would be to help society become a better place, help the world. No natural disasters, no more diseases and stuff," Dalton said.

He would also wish to help people in the world. And his 3rd wish, to have more wishes.

Dalton is ready to find a forever family and just be "home."

"My kind of family would be a mom and a dad. I would be the only child and we would live in the country," Dalton said.

Dalton says he would really like a dog. He also likes hamburgers and chocolate cake!

Dalton wants a family to do activities with and will be there for each other.

"Have a family that takes care of me, a roof over my head, instead of leaving me alone with nobody," Dalton said.

But more importantly, Dalton wants the Gift of Love.

