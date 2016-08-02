Athens Hornets prepare for big changes

On paper, the Athens Hornets look like they could be in trouble for the 2016 season. The "Fuller Express" has left the station and the Hornets will be forced to rebuild their offense with new faces.

But with his entire defensive line returning, Head Coach Paul Essary isn't worried about having rookie blues.

There will be a lot of pressure on guys like Noah Bush and Maalik Hall, two seniors we will most likely see on both sides of the ball.

Bush a middle line-backer that holds offers from Army and Air Force, will look to have another 151 tackle season. While Hall, a Class 4-A All-State full-back, will fill the position Logan Fuller left empty at running back.

With only 11 seniors in all you will see new faces and old faces at new positions. But both Bush and Hall are excited to enter their last season as a Hornet with just the right amount of doubters to prove wrong.

