Breaking: Tony Romo back , Kellen Moore breaks ankle

Without quarterback Tony Romo in 2015, the Cowboys went 1-11. With the 4 time pro-bowler behind center, Dallas was 3 and 1. Coming off two broken collarbones, the 36 year old says he had the best off-season in years. In his 14th training camp, Romo is more motivated than ever. Lets hope this will also be his most healthiest season, because his back-up is now the one with a season ending injury.



Back-up Kellen Moore was hurt on a play during the afternoon team portion of practice. You can see on the slow motion replay, in the video above. Owner Jerry Jones told the media, the early indication is Moore has a broken right ankle. Moore will get x-rays tomorrow morning. This is a big blow to the former Boise State star who showed promise at the end of last year.

