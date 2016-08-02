Dez Bryant eager to return to 2014 form

Breaking his foot in the season opener last year, Dez Bryant only played in nine games and posted career lows in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.After being held out of OTA's for the most part, number 88 has been able to compete.

In Bryant's return to the field, he was not able to sink up with quarterback Tony Romo. Romo is not worried about the lackluster day however, stating he has played with the wide receiver long enough to know that it only get better from here.

Bryant returned those feelings, adding that he is extremely excited to become a vital player for the Cowboys once again.

Since entering the league in 2010, Bryant has found the endzone 59 times; 50 of those touchdown catches have come from Romo.

