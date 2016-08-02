Baylor suffers another blow: Rami Hammad arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend

Monday Baylor offensive lineman Rami Hammad was arrested and charged with a third-degree stalking felony for an alleged incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

Kristin Hoppa of the Waco Tribune reported that police said Hammad waited for his ex-girlfriend outside her classroom on July 7. When his presence became known the ex-girlfriend expressed her fear to her professor, who then escorted her to his office. Hammad followed her and the professor to the professor's office, repeatedly knocking for several minuets.

Baylor athletics spokesman Nick Joos said that Hammad has been suspended from team activities until his case his resolved.

Hammad's ex-girlfriend is reportedly exhausted in her efforts to avoid Hammad and that she no longer felt comfortable living in Waco, because of him. She also alleged that he physically abused her in separate incidents in March and June.

The 21-year-old Irving, Texas, native remained jailed Tuesday instead of a $5,000 bond.

Hammad's arrest follows former Baylor All-American defensive end Shawn Oakman's indictment on second-degree felony sexual assault that was handed down by a Waco jury on July 20th.

