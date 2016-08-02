Harmony goes all in for 2016 season

Last year the Harmony Eagles finished 7-5, as area finalist. But that was last year.

In between the end of 2015 and the beginning of the 2016 season, Head Coach Tim Russell lost his daughter in a car accident on Highway 154.

Parent's aren't supposed to out live their children. Perhaps that's why God gave Coach Russell two families. The one he cherishes at home, and the one that greeted him on the field this morning at 7:45 a.m.

This team has the hardest task in all of East Texas. They not only have to win football games, but they have to use the game to heal a community that lost multiple individuals that night. But don't worry. The eagles are ready to do both.

"Everyone is here for him, but he is doing very well with the situation. We are all working with each other, we are all here for each other, we are all family. So it's going to go good this season," said Caleb Hart, senior wide receiver.

"Young guys, all these guys below us, junior and sophomores are really stepping up. They are going to be a big part of our team this year, and our seniors are great. A lot of respect for coach. It makes you appreciate every day you're out here. Every day you got to work hard and keep playing," said Mike Edmonson, senior running back.

"Things are going to happen and you don't know what they are, or what tomorrow brings. But you have to trust in God, that he is going to take care of us. He knows what's best for us. When something bad happens to one guy we all hurt. You know, we've hurt and now it's time to get ready for a season and have some excitement also," said Tim Russell, Harmony head football coach.

