Cowboys Camp Coverage: Bringing out the pads

Monday was the first day of full pads and the lineman were ready to play some tackle football.

Of course Head Coach Jason Garrett stressed that the practices would include contact, but not reckless contact. Airing on the side of caution isn't the worse idea considering that suspensions have taken most of the defense.

All in all both the players and coaches were ready to get out there and start breaking in their gear. Even quarterback Tony Romo sported the full uniform and talked to the media this afternoon.

Romo stressed that his collarbone will be fine, and that he feels the urgency for 2016 to be a winning season.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.