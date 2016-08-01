Talking with the Rookie: Ezekiel Elliot shares expectation for 2016

Drafted number 4 overall, there are high expectations both internally and externally for Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott. Good news, is that so far it seems like number 21 will be earning his star and playing with the big boys soon enough.

Another feather in his cap is the fact that despite being investigated by the Ohio police and NFL, for an alleged domestic violence incident a couple weeks ago, Elliot t is extremely focused on football and learning the cowboys offense.

Elliott, who is taking first team reps at training camp in Darren McFadden's absence, was asked three times about the allegations and he responded with the same answer - "I'm not going to comment on any legal matters, but am glad to talk about football," repeated Elliot.

