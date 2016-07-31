DeMarcus Lawrence says sorry for suspension

If you asked DeMarcus Lawrence he would probably tell you it's never too late to say sorry.

During the Cowboys OTA's a couple months ago, the Boise State product stood in front of his teammates and apologized. The defensive end feels guilty for his mistake that will cost him the first four games, and there's no doubt Dallas will miss his presence on the field. Lawrence led the cowboys with eight sacks last year and was also first among defensive linemen with 56 tackles.

Lawrence was not allowed to address the media at that time, so he did so Sunday at training camp in Oxnard, California. Here is his explanation for why he chose to do so.

""We a team, so somebody goes down you got to admit to your decisions and your mistakes. I mean I feel like that was the right thing to do, becuase I feel like my team counts on me as a leader. I didn't prove myself to them. I have to step up as a man and let them know. I just got to stay committed to my goals and to my teammates and when I get back I'll be ready," said DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end for the Cowboys.

