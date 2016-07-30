Cowboys Camp Coverage: Day 1 of practice wrap-up

Opening ceremonies and the first practice of training camp is what took place today in Oxnard, California.

Prior to this afternoons first practice, the Cowboys held their opening ceremony. Owner Jerry Jones was joined by the mayor of Oxnard to kick off the organizations 3 week stay in Southern California. The host of ABC's The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, was in even in attendance. As for the players, they are ready to make up for last years disappointing season.

If the Cowboys are going to contend for an NFC East title, the teams biggest weakness must at least be average. Defensive end Randy Gregory is facing a 10 game suspension, and fellow defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, who led Dallas in 2015 with 8 sacks will miss the first 4 games.



