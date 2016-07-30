Dallas Cowboys honor the blue

The Dallas Cowboys may be in California for training camp, but in today's opening ceremonies the boys showed that no matter where they are they will always have Texas on their mind. They will also, always be true to the blue.

Police Chief David Brown spoke to the cowboys and asked the team to do something very important. Chief Brown asked the Cowboys to play for Dallas like they've never played before. Four of the five families effected by the recent shootings in Dallas that resulted in officer deaths, were also in attendance.

This season the Cowboys helmets will feature a new sticker with the saying "Arm in Arm". A tribute of gratitude for the individuals in blue who serve and protect day and night.

