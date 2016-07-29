Dallas Cowboys give state of the team address

Owner Jerry Jones, executive vice president Stephen Jones, and head coach Jason Garrett took the podium with smiles, and were actually very upbeat.

With only one playoff appearance and a 40 and 40 record since 2011, which is the definition of average, Dallas continues to stress the positives of having a roster with good character guys like quarterback Tony Romo and tight end Jason Witten.

Jones and company wanted no part in talking about suspended players Randy Gregory, Rolando McClain, and Demarcus Lawrence. Adding that the team's culture is just fine despite the latest shortcomings.

"Those are far overshadowed by the positiveness of the returning players that we didn't have last year, the positive of this guy to my right [Jason Garrett]. His attitude about getting this team ready. We are going to focus on the good people that can be on the field. That can play and makes plays for us," said Jerry Jones, Owner of Dallas Cowboys.

"I've been fortunate to be in this league for 25 years. I'm not so sure I've ever been around better character guys than these guys. And that's the culture of a football team. That's the foundation of our football team. It's one of the reasons why we are so optimistic about this 2016 team," said Jason Garrett, head football coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

"I think if you look at our team as a whole, there is great character on this team. There is successes through some of those infrastructures that we have in place, that have worked out really well for us. We are really so fired up and focused on the good people that we do have on this team," said Stephen Jones, CEO and vice president of the Dallas Cowboys.

"Make no mistake about it, we do know how to look back and see where we could have zigged and zagged. So we are going to take all of that and we're going to use all of that. All the experience, all the times that Jason would like to have back. We are going to use that to put a team together that can compete," said Jerry.

"We do know that people are human beings. There is no such thing as a perfect player. There is no such thing as a perfect person. We try to make our best judgments to help our football team," said Coach Garrett.

