Maria Winn-Ratliff Named Head Softball Coach for TJC

Tyler Junior College Athletics Release

The Tyler Junior College Athletic Department is proud to announce that Maria Winn-Ratliff will be the second head coach in program history. Coach Winn-Ratliff comes to Tyler after building a successful program in 12 seasons at Western Nebraska Community College.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of the Apache family. Tyler Junior College is a very special place," said Coach Winn-Ratliff.

In her 12 years at Western Nebraska Community College, she compiled an overall record of 535-218-1, 40-plus wins in the last nine consecutive seasons, 50-plus wins in the last four consecutive seasons, a six-time NJCAA Region IX Coach of the Year, and a nine-time Highest Team GPA Award at Western Nebraska Community College. She also has coached seven NJCAA All-Americans, 16 NFCA All-Americans, and 32 NJCAA and NJCAA Academic Awards.

"We are very excited to add Coach Winn-Ratliff as the new head softball coach," said Athletics Director Dr. Tim Drain. "She comes to Tyler with a wealth of coaching experience, success, and drive to develop her players as student-athletes through personal, academic, and athletic growth."

"The tradition of excellence on and off the field at Tyler speaks for itself. I can't wait to get down there, meet the team, and get to work," said Coach Winn-Ratliff.

Prior to her first head coach position at Western Nebraska Community College, Coach Winn-Ratliff was an assistant coach at Central Methodist University (Fayette, MO), Armstrong Atlantic State University (Atlanta, GA), and Bemidji State University (Bemidji, MN). As a student-athlete, she was a two-time All-Conference and All-All Region as a centerfielder for Columbia College, helped Columbia College to three NAIA National Tournaments, and was named the Female Athlete of the Year as a senior. She also is in the Columbia Softball History and Record book for the 110 Percent Award (1996) and 300 Plus Batting Club (1996).

Coach Winn-Ratliff has also been involved with a traveling team in Colorado through Triple Crown Sports out of Ft. Collins, CO. She is constantly on the recruiting trail across the nation through select tournaments in Colorado, Utah, Las Vegas, and California as well as in British Columbia with the Canada Cup and Canadian Open.