Bullard All Stars head to World Series

Comprised of the top 8-U coach pitch Dixie League baseball players in their city, the Bullard All Stars are on their way to the big dance.

Hosted in Laurel, Mississippi, the Dixie League World Series will be the next stop for these East Texas "boys of summer". According to Head Coach Shayne Tatum, this part of the state is heavily represented in the sport. Multiple teams from Kilgore and Nacogdoches are also competing in different levels and categories of Dixie competition.

