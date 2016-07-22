Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot & humid. Highs ne - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot & humid. Highs near 100!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Happy Friday , East Texas! Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine for your day. A significant heat ridge will build overhead Texas today, bringing with it some of the hottest air of the season so far. Triple digits highs are likely . Heat indices today could approach 105-110. 

Brace yourself for the heat & humidity today. We could see rain chances return and a slight decrease in the heat this weekend and for the start of next week. Until then, get ready to bake with the afternoon sunshine! 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly