Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Very hot & humid. Highs near 100!

Happy Friday , East Texas! Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine for your day. A significant heat ridge will build overhead Texas today, bringing with it some of the hottest air of the season so far. Triple digits highs are likely . Heat indices today could approach 105-110.

Brace yourself for the heat & humidity today. We could see rain chances return and a slight decrease in the heat this weekend and for the start of next week. Until then, get ready to bake with the afternoon sunshine!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.