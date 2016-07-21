Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies. Very hot & humid. Highs near 100. Heat index near 105

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine for your day. A significant heat ridge will build overhead Texas this week, bringing with it some of the hottest air of the season so far. The hottest of the air looks to arrive today and Friday, where triple digits are likely for highs. Heat indices by late week could approach 105-110.

Brace yourself for the heat & humidity this week. We could see rain chances return and a slight decrease in the heat by the start of next week. Until then, get ready to bake with the afternoon sunshine!

