Plethora of Texans set to take the stage in Rio Olympics

With a complete list of athletes that will compete on behalf of Team USA almost finalized, it's impossible not to notice the amount of Olympians that are from the Lone Star state.

In fact, the entire Taekwondo roster is comprised of Texas athletes from Wylie, Rockwall, Sugar Land and Abilene.

Texas collegiates are also heavily represented in the Track and Field events. To list a few, Brad Adkins is a Texas Tech high jumper, Trayvon Brombell is a 100-meter sprinter from Baylor University, and Michelle Cater is making her second Olympic appearance in the shot put as a Texas Longhorns alumni.

East Texas is also represented by Makenzie Brown out of Flint. Brown will be making her first Olympic trip after channeling her inner Katnis, using a bow and arrow to mark her spot on the Archery rooster. For more on Makenzie you can Click Here.

